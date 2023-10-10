Boeing-Nammo Ramjet 155 sets new distance as companies plan to add guidance system
According to the companies, the firing is a record for longest indirect fire test of a ramjet-powered artillery projectile. The distance covered was undisclosed but a company official said it was more than a third longer than than the previous firing.
It took place alongside officials from the US Army and involved firing a Ramjet 155 munition from a 58-caliber Extended Range Cannon Artillery at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. The test advances development efforts for the army’s top modernisation priority, Long Range Precision Fires.
The success follows last year’s Boeing-Nammo test recording the longest-ever indirect fire test of a Ramjet 155 munition. That test was completed using a 39-caliber towed artillery cannon at the Andøya Test Center in Norway.
In an upcoming test, Boeing and Nammo will integrate a precision guidance system, leveraging a Joint Direct Attack Munition mission computer onto the Ramjet 155
This demonstration will evaluate the system’s maturity and effectiveness against stationary and moving targets, and readiness to transition into the next phase of development.
Nammo CEO Morten Brandtzæg said: ‘We believe the major development hurdles have now been cleared and production is viable within a relatively short timeframe.’
