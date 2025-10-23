To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Bidders for Australia’s long-range fires requirement push development of offerings

Bidders for Australia’s long-range fires requirement push development of offerings

23rd October 2025 - 14:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The StrikeMaster NSM CDS system has successfully fired a test missile. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Lockheed Martin is competing against a joint Kongsberg and Thales team to meet Australia’s requirement for a land-based, long-range fires system to protect Australia’s northern approaches. Both bidders have announced recent developments on associated missiles.

The Australian government late last year launched an initiative to buy a mobile ground-based long-range fires system which would be used to provide capability from the country’s north-west approaches.

Two options are on the table: the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle and the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) fired from the StrikeMaster launcher vehicle.

The selection is expected to be made this year through a competitive evaluation process. It will build on a commitment made in the government’s 2024 National Defence Strategy which is part

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us