Bhutan gains First Win with UN

Frazer-Nash provides architecture for next-gen UGVs
Frazer-Nash is working with Dstl’s Future Ground Combat Vehicle team to develop and test generic architectures for the next generation of UGVs.
For the first time, wheeled armoured vehicles made in Thailand will serve on United Nations peacekeeping operations after Chaiseri Metal & Rubber delivered First Win 4x4 vehicles for Bhutan.
On 19 November, Chaiseri delivered 15 wheeled vehicles to Bhutan representatives. These will help keep the peace in the Central African Republic from December.
Chaiseri sold the vehicles directly to Bhutan at a friendship price, since both nations enjoy a good relationship. The First Win was selected ahead of ten other armoured vehicle types worldwide, thanks to its performance after capability evaluations and its ballistic and mine protection levels.
The order …
UK SME to provide escape lighting systems for integration on Boxer MIV vehicles.
A project to convert and test 20 M113AS4 optionally crewed APCs is just one of the UGV projects that Australia is currently engaged in.
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.
In addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing the need of relying on huge warehouses or long supply chains, the technology can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes and construction as well as with together robotic and AI capacities.
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?