Bhutan gains First Win with UN

23rd November 2021 - 23:00 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

Chaiseri has produced 15 First Win 4x4 protected vehicles to Bhutan, for UN peacekeeping missions. (Chaiseri)

The First Win from Thailand has gained a third export customer.

For the first time, wheeled armoured vehicles made in Thailand will serve on United Nations peacekeeping operations after Chaiseri Metal & Rubber delivered First Win 4x4 vehicles for Bhutan.

On 19 November, Chaiseri delivered 15 wheeled vehicles to Bhutan representatives. These will help keep the peace in the Central African Republic from December.

Chaiseri sold the vehicles directly to Bhutan at a friendship price, since both nations enjoy a good relationship. The First Win was selected ahead of ten other armoured vehicle types worldwide, thanks to its performance after capability evaluations and its ballistic and mine protection levels.

The order …

