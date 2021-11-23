Bhutan gains First Win with UN

For the first time, wheeled armoured vehicles made in Thailand will serve on United Nations peacekeeping operations after Chaiseri Metal & Rubber delivered First Win 4x4 vehicles for Bhutan.

On 19 November, Chaiseri delivered 15 wheeled vehicles to Bhutan representatives. These will help keep the peace in the Central African Republic from December.

Chaiseri sold the vehicles directly to Bhutan at a friendship price, since both nations enjoy a good relationship. The First Win was selected ahead of ten other armoured vehicle types worldwide, thanks to its performance after capability evaluations and its ballistic and mine protection levels.

The order …