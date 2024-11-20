BAE Systems to continue work on active protection system for US Army
The US Army has awarded BAE Systems a follow-on contract to continue development of the company’s MCSKS countermeasures system which has been designed to protect vehicles against guided missiles and similar threats.
BAE Systems will further develop its laser-based Stormcrow and Terra Raven countermeasure systems as part of an effort to move forward the US Army’s electronic warfare (EW)-based active protection system (APS) efforts.
The laser-based defence allows for conservation of kinetic weapons and provides a less expensive option once fielded.
Terra Raven is part of a layered defence and response approach designed to be integrated into current and next-generation combat vehicles and provide laser-based countermeasures.
Coupled with BAE Systems’ 360 MVP Sensor situational awareness suite, the infrared countermeasures system detects, tracks and engages incoming threats to armoured ground vehicles.
BAE Systems has worked previously with the US Department of Defense on similar efforts such as the Advanced Layered Soft Kill System and the Layered Soft Kill System development programmes which resulted in demonstrations.
APS has become a key feature of a range of new vehicle and upgrade programmes in the light of asymmetric conflicts, such as in Syria last decade or recent operations in Gaza and conventional conflict such as Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The US Army’s upgraded Bradley’s are being fitted with Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist APS and upgraded Turkish Leopard 2A main battle tanks will soon be delivered with Aselsan’s AKKOR (AKtif KORuma) APS.
