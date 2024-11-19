To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First upgraded Turkish Leopard with APS to be delivered this year

19th November 2024 - 17:23 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Bucharest, Romania

Turkey’s Leopard 2A4s are undergoing a substantial upgrade. (Photo: Roketsan)

Turkey has experienced losses of tanks in Syria including Leopards to anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). A new active protection system (APS) will reduce the likelihood of such attacks being effective.

Aselsan expects to deliver the first Leopard 2A4 fitted with the AKKOR (AKtif KORuma) APS to the Turkish Army before the end of the year.

The AKKOR system was unveiled in 2015 and has been designed to protect armoured vehicles against rockets and ATGMs. It will also be installed on the country’s new Altay main battle tank which is near serial production.

The Leopard upgrade deal was signed in 2023 and dubbed TİYK-Leopard 2A4 upgrade which will see an overhaul of weapons and fire control systems, as well as command, control, communication and information systems.

An Aselsan official, speaking at Defence

