First upgraded Turkish Leopard with APS to be delivered this year

Aselsan expects to deliver the first Leopard 2A4 fitted with the AKKOR (AKtif KORuma) APS to the Turkish Army before the end of the year.

The AKKOR system was unveiled in 2015 and has been designed to protect armoured vehicles against rockets and ATGMs. It will also be installed on the country’s new Altay main battle tank which is near serial production.

The Leopard upgrade deal was signed in 2023 and dubbed TİYK-Leopard 2A4 upgrade which will see an overhaul of weapons and fire control systems, as well as command, control, communication and information systems.

An Aselsan official, speaking at Defence