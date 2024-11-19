First upgraded Turkish Leopard with APS to be delivered this year
Aselsan expects to deliver the first Leopard 2A4 fitted with the AKKOR (AKtif KORuma) APS to the Turkish Army before the end of the year.
The AKKOR system was unveiled in 2015 and has been designed to protect armoured vehicles against rockets and ATGMs. It will also be installed on the country’s new Altay main battle tank which is near serial production.
The Leopard upgrade deal was signed in 2023 and dubbed TİYK-Leopard 2A4 upgrade which will see an overhaul of weapons and fire control systems, as well as command, control, communication and information systems.
An Aselsan official, speaking at Defence
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin will complete first PrSM contract this year
Lockheed Martin has received four production contracts for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) for the US Army which add to the types of missiles used by M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and similar weapons.
-
US-provided ATACMS missiles given green-light for use inside Russian territory
Ukraine has now reportedly used the missile on Russia territory following US approval, but will the UK and French Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles follow?
-
Will Trump discontinue military support to Israel?
Trump’s upcoming second term as US president has raised questions on how he will handle the conflict in Gaza and avoid a broader war in the Middle East.
-
Multinational grouping orders Piorun MANPADS
The Piorun MANPAD has a range of 6.5km with improved versions being developed. Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland have signed an agreement to purchase systems.
-
Milrem to unveil new 8x8 UGV as THeMIS backlog grows
Milrem unveiled the Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) UGV in 2015. It has since developed improved variants and has worked with companies such as QinetiQ to present new versions.
-
Australia and Singapore open expanded training area in Queensland
Australia and Singapore have expanded Queensland’s Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), adding advanced facilities and technologies to support larger, longer joint military exercises under their ongoing strategic partnership.