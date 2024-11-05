Iron Fist active protection system ordered for Bradley upgrade

Elbit Systems will supply its Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) as part of an upgrade programme for the US Army’s Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).

The US$127 million deal is a follow-on order on which delivery will be expected to be conducted over the coming 34 months.

The number of systems to be provided has not been disclosed but Shephard Defence Insight estimated that unit cost was $300,000, meaning the order may be for up to 360 Iron Fist APS.

Iron Fist is a bolt-on system which can be integrated with separate protection elements and has been described by the company as “federated” and platform agnostic.

It has been designed to provide armoured platforms with 360° protection from a wide variety of anti-tank threats, such as rockets, missiles, UAS and loitering weapons.

Iron Fist and similar systems have been widely used in Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon in the past year and the Ukraine–Russia war has also emphasised the need for top protection against UAS and loitering munition.

BAE Systems has been contracted to install modifications on older versions of the M2 Bradley IFVs and the M7 Bradley Fire Support Team Vehicle, creating the M2A4 and M7A4, respectively. These upgrades will ensure that the platform can remain viable up to 2050.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

M2A4/M7A4 Bradley

Iron Fist