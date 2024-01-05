BAE Systems receives $50 million to restart M777 production

BAE Systems will begin working with subcontractors under a US$50 million contract with the US Army as part of an effort to restart production of M777 155mm lightweight howitzer. The first major structures will be expected to be delivered in 2025.

Under the Undefinitised Contract Action (UCA) BAE Systems will begin delivering on the programme in anticipation of final details on a full contract’s value and unit numbers.

The move, which will see most work conducted in the UK, comes in the light of massive demand for howitzers in Ukraine for its war against Russia. Australia, Canada and the US have all delivered the weapon type to Ukraine and Germany’s Rheinmetall has supplied 10-of-thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

The company described the move as creating ‘the optimum conditions for a restart of M777…and presents an opportunity to new and existing users to join a new M777 production initiative and take advantage of the benefits from a hot production line and economies of scale’.

John Borton, vice-president and general manager of BAE Systems Weapons Systems UK, said the contract to restart production of major structures for the US Army has come at a critical time.

‘We understand that they are performing well [in Ukraine] and will remain at the forefront of artillery technology well into the future through the use of technical insertions, long-range precision guided munition developments and flexible mobility options,’ Borton remarked.

There are understood to be more than 1,250 M777s in service around the world with ground forces in the countries previously mentioned, as well as throughout the Americas and in India.