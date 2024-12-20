BAE Systems receives $656 million contract for more Bradley vehicles

BAE Systems has received a US$656 million contract from the US Army to produce additional Bradley IFVs in M2A4 and M7A4 configuration which are upgraded from older vehicles.

The Bradley A4 is a critical next-generation capability in the army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) formation. It is a proven system that enhances battlefield performance to meet a variety of mission requirements in various combat situations.

This latest order is in addition to almost $600 million in contracts for Bradleys placed in the past 18 months.

The number of vehicles in the latest contract was not disclosed but BAE Systems was contracted in September to build more than 200 vehicles under a $440 million deal so it possible it may be for approximately for 275 vehicles.

In another end-of-year deal announced on 20 December, BAE Systems Hagglunds announced it had been awarded a $68 million through two contracts to produce an additional 44 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) for the US Army.

The order includes a $48 million add-on to the existing full-rate production contract, awarded in August 2022, and a $20 million award for 2025 funding.

The CATV is part of the BvS10 family and is based on the unarmoured Beowulf variant. The US Army selected Beowulf in 2022 to replace the Bv206 for Arctic operations, providing a modernised vehicle for extended operations and force projection in the region.

