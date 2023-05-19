To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems lands three-year US Army contract for precision weapons R&D

19th May 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE Systems' current cannon-launched precision munitions include the 155mm BONUS round used by Finland, France, Norway and Sweden. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has been awarded a further $72.5 million R&D contract to work on long-range cannon-fired guided munitions for the US Army.

The US Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) has awarded BAE Systems a three-year contract to continue R&D work on precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to support the army’s long-range precision fire modernisation.

'We have invested heavily to innovate and develop a highly manoeuvrable long-range fires capability that will support soldiers on the battlefield by providing lethality against high-value targets,' said Brent Butcher, VP and GM, Weapon Systems, at BAE Systems. 'We look forward to partnering with DEVCOM AC to continue to advance precision-guided munitions and find the best long-range precision fires solution for the US Army.'

Under this latest contract, BAE Systems will team with DEVCOM AC to advance the capabilities of precision cannon-fired munitions to defeat fixed and moving targets in GPS-degraded or -denied environments at twice the range of existing cannon-launched PGMs.

