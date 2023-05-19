BAE Systems lands three-year US Army contract for precision weapons R&D
The US Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) has awarded BAE Systems a three-year contract to continue R&D work on precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to support the army’s long-range precision fire modernisation.
'We have invested heavily to innovate and develop a highly manoeuvrable long-range fires capability that will support soldiers on the battlefield by providing lethality against high-value targets,' said Brent Butcher, VP and GM, Weapon Systems, at BAE Systems. 'We look forward to partnering with DEVCOM AC to continue to advance precision-guided munitions and find the best long-range precision fires solution for the US Army.'
Under this latest contract, BAE Systems will team with DEVCOM AC to advance the capabilities of precision cannon-fired munitions to defeat fixed and moving targets in GPS-degraded or -denied environments at twice the range of existing cannon-launched PGMs.
Related Articles
US Army orders Precision Strike Missiles
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
More from Land Warfare
-
Hensoldt sends more air defence radars to Ukraine
Hensoldt has been contracted to supply six additional air defence radar units to Ukraine.
-
TenCate gets to work on armour system for Spain's Dragon VCR combat vehicle
TenCate Advanced Armour, in partnership with TESS Defence, has commenced full production of the composite armour elements for Spain's 8x8 Dragon VCR combat vehicle programme.
-
Australia orders more Bushmaster 4x4 vehicles from Thales in vital orderbook boost
Australia has ordered dozens more Bushmaster vehicles to replenish army stocks, providing a much-needed boost to the manufacturer's backlog.
-
Elbit America enhances capacity to produce ground systems with new facility
The new 135,000 ft² installation in South Carolina will function as the company’s ground combat vehicle assembly and integration centre of excellence.