BAE Systems lands three-year US Army contract for precision weapons R&D

The US Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) has awarded BAE Systems a three-year contract to continue R&D work on precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to support the army’s long-range precision fire modernisation.

'We have invested heavily to innovate and develop a highly manoeuvrable long-range fires capability that will support soldiers on the battlefield by providing lethality against high-value targets,' said Brent Butcher, VP and GM, Weapon Systems, at BAE Systems. 'We look forward to partnering with DEVCOM AC to continue to advance precision-guided munitions and find the best long-range precision fires solution for the US Army.'

Under this latest contract, BAE Systems will team with DEVCOM AC to advance the capabilities of precision cannon-fired munitions to defeat fixed and moving targets in GPS-degraded or -denied environments at twice the range of existing cannon-launched PGMs.

