Austria reaches halfway mark in Pandur Evolution delivery programme

8th September 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

6x6 Pandur Evolution vehicle. (Photo: Bundesheer/Carina Karlovits)

GDELS-Steyr has handed over the 50th Pandur Evo 6x6 for Austria, with the other 50 to be delivered by 2025.

The Austrian Armed Forces have received their 50th 6x6 Pandur Evolution (Evo) wheeled armoured vehicle.

A handover ceremony was conducted at the assembly plant of General Dynamics European Land Systems-Steyr GmbH (GDELS-Steyr) in Vienna, the Austrian MoD noted in a 1 September statement.

Austria invested €356 million ($355.6 million) to acquire 100 vehicles in a series of orders from 2016 to 2021. The remaining platforms are expected to enter service by 2025.

Pandur Evo was purchased as an additional capability to the Austrian land forces inventory and will equip Jägerbataillon/Light Infantry Battalion 17 (Strass/Styria) and 19 (Güssing/Burgenland).

