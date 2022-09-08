Austria reaches halfway mark in Pandur Evolution delivery programme

The Austrian Armed Forces have received their 50th 6x6 Pandur Evolution (Evo) wheeled armoured vehicle.

A handover ceremony was conducted at the assembly plant of General Dynamics European Land Systems-Steyr GmbH (GDELS-Steyr) in Vienna, the Austrian MoD noted in a 1 September statement.

Austria invested €356 million ($355.6 million) to acquire 100 vehicles in a series of orders from 2016 to 2021. The remaining platforms are expected to enter service by 2025.

Pandur Evo was purchased as an additional capability to the Austrian land forces inventory and will equip Jägerbataillon/Light Infantry Battalion 17 (Strass/Styria) and 19 (Güssing/Burgenland).

