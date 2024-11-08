Australian tank delivery schedule moved earlier

Australia expects to have 14 Abrams M1A2 MBTs delivered to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment by the end of the year, earlier than the originally planned schedule of 2025 which had been announced by the Australian Department of Defence.

The tanks are part of a major overhaul of the Australian Army’s vehicles and weapons which also includes the introduction of new infantry fighting vehicles, specifically AS21 Redbacks, and AS9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

Australia is also buying 29 M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles, 17 M1074 Joint Assault Bridges and six additional M88A2 armoured recovery vehicles.

The earlier schedule for the tanks was noted as it was announced that the first cohort of Australian Army soldiers had completed training on operations and maintenance of the vehicles at Puckapunyal in the state of Victoria.

Support for the vehicles will be provided at Puckapunyal and Townsville in the state of Queensland where the 2nd Cavalry Regiment is based. Field training the tanks will commence early in 2025.

Australia has ordered 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs under what was originally called Project Land 907 Phase 2 but is now Land 907 and includes the order for M1150s, M1074s and M88A2s.

Maj General Richard Vagg, head of land capability for the Australian Army, said the rapid supply of the new tanks was a sign of “the deep and enduring alliance” between the US and Australia.

“These [tanks] are an essential part of our combined arms fighting system [and] will enable land forces to control key strategic land positions, enabling long-range strike as part of the integrated force,” Vagg said. “There is no other capability on the battlefield that can provide this level of protection, accurate and lethal fire, and cross-terrain mobility."

A substantial support system has been established for the tanks along with training which is being supplied by a number of companies including Thomas Global Systems Australia, Thales Australia and Universal Motion Simulation.

