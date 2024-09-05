To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australian Army readies itself for influx of heavy metal

5th September 2024 - 16:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Australian Army will receive 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks similar to this US Army one photographed in Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Australian Army has been restructuring its armoured capabilities, consolidating heavy armoured vehicles such as the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams and AS21 Redback IFVs in Townsville, while also advancing key defence projects.

The Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade in Townsville will operate the bulk of its new, heavy armoured vehicles, following a restructure heralded by last year’s Defence Strategic Review. New M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs are en route from the US and Hanwha Defence Australia recently opened its new factory.

On 21 June, 27 Abrams on railcars were spotted moving to Port Hueneme, California. A cargo ship should have now delivered these vehicles to Melbourne from where they would have been trucked to the Joint Logistics Unit in Bandiana.

There was no evidence of the Trophy active protection system (APS) on

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us