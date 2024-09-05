Australian Army readies itself for influx of heavy metal

The Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade in Townsville will operate the bulk of its new, heavy armoured vehicles, following a restructure heralded by last year’s Defence Strategic Review. New M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBTs are en route from the US and Hanwha Defence Australia recently opened its new factory.

On 21 June, 27 Abrams on railcars were spotted moving to Port Hueneme, California. A cargo ship should have now delivered these vehicles to Melbourne from where they would have been trucked to the Joint Logistics Unit in Bandiana.

There was no evidence of the Trophy active protection system (APS) on