Australia invests in heavy metal

MTL Advanced steels itself for UK Boxer contract
MTL Advanced has been selected by WFEL to join the Artec-led team which will deliver the UK’s Boxer armoured vehicles.
Australia is proceeding with a programme to upgrade the army’s M1 Abrams tank fleet, and add completely new combat engineering assets, after approval by cabinet, it was confirmed on 10 January.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton revealed the programme would cost A$3.5 billion ($2.5 billion) for Project Land 907 Phase 2 (the Abrams upgrade) and Project Land 8160 Phase 1 (combat engineering vehicles).
Specifically, the procurement entails 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, 29 M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles (ABV), 17 M1074 Joint Assault Bridges (JAB) and six M88A2 HERCULES armoured recovery vehicles.
On 29 April last year, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
MTL Advanced has been selected by WFEL to join the Artec-led team which will deliver the UK’s Boxer armoured vehicles.
The Protected Evacuation Vehicle (PEV) will equip all three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army and will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict abroad.
India has a large inventory of old-fashioned antiaircraft cannons, but there could finally be light at the end of the barrel with a newly issued RfP.
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.