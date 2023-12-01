To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The Abrams tank: US heavy metal looks set to roll on for decades

1st December 2023 - 11:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

A M1A2 live-fire qualification taking place at Pabrade Training Area in Lithuania. (Photo: US DoD)

The Abrams tank has been the mainstay of US battle groups for decades and looks set to continue its substantive role beyond 2050. Further upgrades have been proposed for the in-demand MBT as plans are unveiled for a substantially updated new version.

Since first entering service decades ago, the Abrams Main Battle Tank (MBT) has been rebooted and upgraded with improved systems and protection for both US and international forces, in an effort that began in the early 1990s and has now entered a third standard.

MBTs are inclined to be refreshed or taken to a next iteration while retaining a similar design, such as has happened with Leopard, Merkava and Challenger vehicles, as opposed to aircraft or naval vessels which are often new designs and replaced.

Commonly, new armour, control and optical systems, guns and engines are inserted, while the existing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us