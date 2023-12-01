The Abrams tank: US heavy metal looks set to roll on for decades

A M1A2 live-fire qualification taking place at Pabrade Training Area in Lithuania. (Photo: US DoD)

The Abrams tank has been the mainstay of US battle groups for decades and looks set to continue its substantive role beyond 2050. Further upgrades have been proposed for the in-demand MBT as plans are unveiled for a substantially updated new version.