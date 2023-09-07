DSEI 2023: Australian companies launch rockets from Funnel Web robot, point to Ukraine potential

According to a statement from the companies, BSA handled the rocket side of the effort and Funnel Web Systems, with a heritage in defence and industrial UGVs, dealt with the platform side.

The platform is named after the deadly Australian Funnel Web spider and BSA will be at DSEI 2023 to meet potential customers. The firing from the UGV took place in early September in southern Queensland and used a munition described by BSA general manager, defence and national security, James Baker, as a ‘general 60mm rocket.’

In December 2022, BSA launched guided weapons from a standard commercial utility vehicle and in early 2023 from a flatbed Unimog.

‘From when we discussed the idea to launch took a little under a week. We are in Poland [at MSPO] at the moment and here, just across the border from the Ukraine conflict, you can feel the urgency for development of game-changing technologies.

‘With the urgent international security situation in our own region of the Indo-Pacific, defence innovations need to get proven or rejected in days and weeks, not years.’

The test firing took place earlier this month. (Photo: BSA)

In terms of operational scenarios, one mooted by the company is for Funnel Web to push into new areas and wait for targets to present, and then be command-launched remotely with rockets tailored to the intended use, geography and required effects.

The system uses separate controllers for the rocket and UGV, allowing second checks with two operators but integration of the firing control and UGV controller is considered by the company as possible depending on customer requirements.

Blake said that the system was ready for customers (dependent on export approval from the Australian government) and the there was the ability to ‘ramp up manufacture to meet the volume required by any customers’.

BSA CEO Blake Nikolic said: “People think of robots as sensor platforms, load carriers, and for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks but we give them fangs. We can see use cases such as for Ukraine where a missile needs to launch from a location that might put soldiers at too much risk or be otherwise inaccessible.’

