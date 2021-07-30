Australia upgrades infantry weapons and equipment

US Army picks Calnetix as electrification inverter partner
Bidirectional silicon carbide inverters will be tested by the US Army as it looks to add electric power to next-generation vehicles.
Helmets used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are to be upgraded by Melbourne-based Aquaterro, even while the Department of Defence has narrowed the field for its Integrated Soldier System to four companies.
On 27 July, Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price announced that Aquaterro had won an A$35 million ($25.9 million) contract to refurbish and upgrade in-service Team Wendy helmets. The deal is spread over five years, amounting to A$7 million annually.
This is the first time Team Wendy helmets have been refurbished outside the US, with most spare parts sourced from Australia. Work began in ...
