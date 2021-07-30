To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Australia upgrades infantry weapons and equipment

30th July 2021 - 02:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Aquaterro has been selected to refurbish and upgrade Australian combat helmets. (Gordon Arthur)

The Australian Army is receiving diverse new or updated equipment such as helmets, combat ensembles and weapons.

Helmets used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are to be upgraded by Melbourne-based Aquaterro, even while the Department of Defence has narrowed the field for its Integrated Soldier System to four companies.

On 27 July, Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price announced that Aquaterro had won an A$35 million ($25.9 million) contract to refurbish and upgrade in-service Team Wendy helmets. The deal is spread over five years, amounting to A$7 million annually.

This is the first time Team Wendy helmets have been refurbished outside the US, with most spare parts sourced from Australia. Work began in ...

