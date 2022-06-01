Australia to enhance networking solutions under Land 4140

Project Land 4140 is part of a wider Land Command, Communications and Computing (LC4) programme to deliver next-generation C4 systems to the Joint Land Force.

The RfI aims to help set down requirements for the acquisition of five main items.

The first is SATCOM terminals that are transportable and can operate in deployed environment at battlegroup-and-above HQ elements. The RfI stated that a single terminal solution is preferred that can support multiple networks and automatically switch from one satellite constellation to another.

This will link into Australia's future sovereign satellite system procured under Joint Project 9102.

The second is