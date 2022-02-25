Bidders await decision on Australian SATCOM tender

Malaysia steps up training with US National Guard
More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.
Australia’s multi-billion-dollar tender for a sovereign defence satellite communication system, known as Joint Project 9102 and launched in April last year, closed on 10 January.
JP9102 encompasses space, launch, ground and control elements, and the Australian government wants the system to start delivering capability in the middle of this decade. It will include up to four satellites able to operate for 25 years, plus ground-based equipment such as antennas and modems. However, it does not include the buildings that will house the ground stations.
The project is priced at approximately A$4 billion ($2.87 billion) including lifecycle costs, and it will
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.
Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.
Over a period of 14 months, the Indonesian Army has received all Bell 412EPI helicopters it had on order.
The New Zealand Defence Force is seeking buyers for five out of its six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.
Indian personnel are currently training on three MH-60R helicopters in the US.
With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.