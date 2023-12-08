Australia signs US$2.6 billion deal for 129 Redback IFVs from Hanwha Defense Australia

Hanwha Defense Australia and the Australian government have signed a deal for 129 AS21 Redback IFVs, six months after the vehicle was selected under Project Land 400 Phase 3, with Final Acceptance expected in 2029.

The deal which will be worth approximately AU$4 billion (US$2.6 billion) with all vehicles made in Australia and deliveries will begin in 2027 and have the fleet delivered in full by 2028. A series of eight prototype vehicles will also be manufactured in both South Korea and Australia as the programme develops.

The contract includes the development and delivery of the training system components and support system components with an initial support contract in place for the first five years following delivery.

Company officials highlighted Hanwha’s previous successes in the country and emphasised local manufacture.

‘The order represents a further strengthening of the Hanwha presence in Australia next to the AS9 and AS10 Huntsman vehicles under LAND 8116 for the Australian Defence Force,’ officials said.

‘We will be manufacturing all 129 vehicles at the Hanwha Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence facility now under construction at Geelong. Bringing back high technology vehicle manufacturing to the region is exciting not just for us but for the potential export base it provides to Australian companies.’

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the model was based on the K21 IFV hull used by the Republic of Korea Army, using many of the same proven components and subsystems found in that vehicle, and the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer, a system type ordered for the Australian Army.

The vehicle can accommodate up to three crew members (comprising a driver seated in the front left of the hull, as well as a commander and gunner in the right and left of the turret respectively) and up to eight dismounts in its standard IFV configuration.