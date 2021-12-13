Australia inks its largest ever Asian military contract

Australia and South Korea used the occasion of President Moon Jae-in’s arrival in Canberra on 13 December to sign a contract for 30 AS9 Huntsman 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles.

The contract with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) is worth an estimated A$1 billion ($717 million), representing the largest military acquisition between the two nations. Not only that, but it is Australia’s largest-ever military acquisition from Asia.

The acquisition comes nine years after Australia got cold feet and cancelled a previous plan to adopt the K9.

Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton revealed that the contract also includes …