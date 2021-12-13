To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia inks its largest ever Asian military contract

13th December 2021 - 04:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Australian Army will receive 30 AS9 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles under a newly minted deal. (Hanwha Defense Australia)

The Australian Army will be receiving its first self-propelled howitzers, which will be assembled domestically.

Australia and South Korea used the occasion of President Moon Jae-in’s arrival in Canberra on 13 December to sign a contract for 30 AS9 Huntsman 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles.

The contract with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) is worth an estimated A$1 billion ($717 million), representing the largest military acquisition between the two nations. Not only that, but it is Australia’s largest-ever military acquisition from Asia.

The acquisition comes nine years after Australia got cold feet and cancelled a previous plan to adopt the K9.

Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton revealed that the contract also includes …

