Australia inks its largest ever Asian military contract

GDLS receives Abrams FMS contract
Is Taiwan the customer in the latest FMS-related M1A2 Abrams contract?
Australia and South Korea used the occasion of President Moon Jae-in’s arrival in Canberra on 13 December to sign a contract for 30 AS9 Huntsman 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles.
The contract with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) is worth an estimated A$1 billion ($717 million), representing the largest military acquisition between the two nations. Not only that, but it is Australia’s largest-ever military acquisition from Asia.
The acquisition comes nine years after Australia got cold feet and cancelled a previous plan to adopt the K9.
Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton revealed that the contract also includes …
The Barracuda APC, which is marketed by three different South Korean companies, has found a new home in Lebanon.
The Carl-Gustaf M4 will ‘dramatically’ increase the short-range anti-tank capabilities of Estonian forces.
Development of the DT-BTR and REM-GT reflect a continued drive on the part of Russia to equip its armed forces for Arctic operations.
Uraltransmash replaced Ukrainian components in modernising 2S7M self-propelled guns for Russia.
The addition of three 8x8 heavy recovery vehicles brings to 197 the number of Rheinmetall-supplied HX vehicles for the NZDF.