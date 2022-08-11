Australia showcases electrifying Bushmaster
The prototype of a new hybrid electric-powered Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicle was unveiled at the Chief of Amy Symposium 2022 in Adelaide on 9 August.
The silent ePMV employs two hybrid electric drives in the hull that produce 140kW and 480Nm of continuous torque. The batteries are stored in the space formed by the V-shaped hull. The existing diesel engine acts as a range extender, giving 400kW of continuous power.
The Bushmaster’s optimised power management system gives an estimated 200-300km range and 24-36h of silent watch on battery power. This compares with a range of 800km for a conventionally
Brazilian Army receives nationally produced 155mm ammunition for the first time
155mm ammunition, manufactured by state-owned company Imbel, is intended to reduce Brazilian dependence on the variable international defence market.
Can the US meet the international demand for HIMARS?
The performance of the M142 HIMARS in Ukraine has led to increased interest in this platform, but it has also raised questions about the capacity of the US to satisfy international demand in the short term.
USSOCOM acquires Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit
Eolian Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) are intended to significantly reduce risk to soldiers during mission execution. They will provide US Special Operations Command operators with the ability to connect to remote sites and personnel for face-to-face collaboration.