To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia showcases electrifying Bushmaster

11th August 2022 - 00:37 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Australian military is experimenting with an electrically powered Bushmaster known as the ePMV. (Department of Defence)

An electrically powered Bushmaster is on the cards for the Australian Army, if the concept passes coming field trials. Additionally, Australia will conduct a wide-ranging Defence Strategic Review.

The prototype of a new hybrid electric-powered Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicle was unveiled at the Chief of Amy Symposium 2022 in Adelaide on 9 August.

The silent ePMV employs two hybrid electric drives in the hull that produce 140kW and 480Nm of continuous torque. The batteries are stored in the space formed by the V-shaped hull. The existing diesel engine acts as a range extender, giving 400kW of continuous power.

The Bushmaster’s optimised power management system gives an estimated 200-300km range and 24-36h of silent watch on battery power. This compares with a range of 800km for a conventionally

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us