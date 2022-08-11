Australia showcases electrifying Bushmaster

The prototype of a new hybrid electric-powered Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicle was unveiled at the Chief of Amy Symposium 2022 in Adelaide on 9 August.

The silent ePMV employs two hybrid electric drives in the hull that produce 140kW and 480Nm of continuous torque. The batteries are stored in the space formed by the V-shaped hull. The existing diesel engine acts as a range extender, giving 400kW of continuous power.

The Bushmaster’s optimised power management system gives an estimated 200-300km range and 24-36h of silent watch on battery power. This compares with a range of 800km for a conventionally