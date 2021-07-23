Australia requests new C-IED robots

The Australian Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has released an RfT for new land Remote Positioning Vehicles (RPVs).

Released on 22 July, the RfT for Project Land 154 Phase 4 outlined a requirement for three different classes of RPV to enhance Australian Defence Force (ADF) search and neutralisation capabilities in EOD missions.

The ADF needs 40 light, 80 medium and 30 heavy RPV variants that will replace the in-service Dragon Runner (light), Talon (medium) and TeoDor (heavy). These in-service platforms are used to neutralise IEDs but they are approaching their out-of-service dates.

The light RPV described in the RfT is a small ...