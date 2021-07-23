Australia requests new C-IED robots

Tempo continues on VBL Ultima and Hornet production
Efforts are stepping up to provide 800 enhanced VBL vehicles for the French Army and new remote weapon stations for vehicles in the Scorpion programme
The Australian Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has released an RfT for new land Remote Positioning Vehicles (RPVs).
Released on 22 July, the RfT for Project Land 154 Phase 4 outlined a requirement for three different classes of RPV to enhance Australian Defence Force (ADF) search and neutralisation capabilities in EOD missions.
The ADF needs 40 light, 80 medium and 30 heavy RPV variants that will replace the in-service Dragon Runner (light), Talon (medium) and TeoDor (heavy). These in-service platforms are used to neutralise IEDs but they are approaching their out-of-service dates.
The light RPV described in the RfT is a small ...
B400 series radars will be integrated with defensive aids suite to provide a long-range, targeting capability for weapons system aboard AFVs
Rosoboronexport announced at MAKS 2021 its intention to deliver more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey.
Twenty-year agreement between Rheinmetall and HSW will see the Polish company make L44 cannon components.
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
L3Harris is providing fully digital WESCAM MX-GCS sights for installation on US Army vehicles in the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense programme.