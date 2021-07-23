To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Australia requests new C-IED robots

23rd July 2021 - 20:28 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The Talon UGV was originally developed by Foster-Miller, now owned by QinetiQ North America (QNA), under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Tactical Mobile Robots programme. (Photo: Wikicommons)

As its existing counter-IED robots near the end of their service lives, the Australian Defence Force is looking for a mix of new innovative platforms that can replace these essential capabilities.

The Australian Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has released an RfT for new land Remote Positioning Vehicles (RPVs).

Released on 22 July, the RfT for Project Land 154 Phase 4 outlined a requirement for three different classes of RPV to enhance Australian Defence Force (ADF) search and neutralisation capabilities in EOD missions.

The ADF needs 40 light, 80 medium and 30 heavy RPV variants that will replace the in-service Dragon Runner (light), Talon (medium) and TeoDor (heavy). These in-service platforms are used to neutralise IEDs but they are approaching their out-of-service dates.

The light RPV described in the RfT is a small ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users