Australia orders new targeting systems for forward observers

Abrams SEPv3 selection poses intriguing questions for Poland
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Collins Aerospace has been awarded a contract to supply new Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) under the Australian Defence Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
The Raytheon Technologies company did not disclose the delivery schedule or value of the contract, which follows its support for Land 17 Phase 1 for more than 10 years.
The next-generation DTCS system in the latest contract provides extended capabilities, such as improved power management for longer mission duration and upgraded night vision targeting equipment, ‘to ensure that the Australian Defence Force has the technologies required for the digital battlespace’, said Sonny Foster, Australia MD at Collins Aerospace.
DTCS is a targeting system utilised by Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Forward Observers to request and coordinate support missions delivered by land, sea or air platforms.
An ADF spokesperson noted that the Australian military and Collins Aerospace ‘have developed a partnership building and sustaining the current in-service [DCTS] system. As an industry partner, they have looked to improve the next generation DTCS equipment and have established a support programme to ensure current and future interoperability with joint force and coalition platforms’.
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.
The Javelin JV is to provide engineering services for users in the US and UK.
EODH will build protection sets for Boxer, Dingo and Leopard 2 armoured vehicles.
Sydney-based DroneShield sells RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.