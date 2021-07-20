Australia orders new targeting systems for forward observers

Digital Terminal Control System. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

Collins Aerospace continues support for the ADF by providing next-generation Digital Terminal Control Systems.

Collins Aerospace has been awarded a contract to supply new Digital Terminal Control Systems (DTCS) under the Australian Defence Land 17 Phase 2 programme.

The Raytheon Technologies company did not disclose the delivery schedule or value of the contract, which follows its support for Land 17 Phase 1 for more than 10 years.

The next-generation DTCS system in the latest contract provides extended capabilities, such as improved power management for longer mission duration and upgraded night vision targeting equipment, ‘to ensure that the Australian Defence Force has the technologies required for the digital battlespace’, said Sonny Foster, Australia MD at Collins Aerospace.

DTCS is a targeting system utilised by Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Forward Observers to request and coordinate support missions delivered by land, sea or air platforms.

An ADF spokesperson noted that the Australian military and Collins Aerospace ‘have developed a partnership building and sustaining the current in-service [DCTS] system. As an industry partner, they have looked to improve the next generation DTCS equipment and have established a support programme to ensure current and future interoperability with joint force and coalition platforms’.