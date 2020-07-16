Australia orders additional EF88 rifles

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is to receive an extra 8,500 EF88 bullpup rifles under an order announced by the Department of Defence on 13 July.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said: ‘The rifles will be manufactured at the Thales Australia site in Lithgow, New South Wales, which employs around 130 Australians.’

The weapons are being procured under the lethality portion of the Soldier Modernisation Programme.

Wider dissemination of the EF88 within the ADF will allow older weapons to be retired, in turn reducing the cost of sustainment, maintenance and training. The reserve force, specifically the 2nd Division of the Australian Army,