Australia orders additional EF88 rifles

Drone wars: countries are looking for answers but do companies have the solutions?
Manufacturers are speeding up their counter-drone development efforts as countries increasingly focus on procurements to provide battlefield and national protection.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is to receive an extra 8,500 EF88 bullpup rifles under an order announced by the Department of Defence on 13 July.
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said: ‘The rifles will be manufactured at the Thales Australia site in Lithgow, New South Wales, which employs around 130 Australians.’
The weapons are being procured under the lethality portion of the Soldier Modernisation Programme.
Wider dissemination of the EF88 within the ADF will allow older weapons to be retired, in turn reducing the cost of sustainment, maintenance and training. The reserve force, specifically the 2nd Division of the Australian Army,
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Manufacturers are speeding up their counter-drone development efforts as countries increasingly focus on procurements to provide battlefield and national protection.
Finnish company SCATA will use the Texelis Celeris chassis for a new vehicle similar to the Serval 4x4 which Texelis is building with KNDS France for the French Army.
The proposed $920 million deal would provide Sweden with a step up from its existing tube artillery and align the country with other northern European nations that have selected the HIMARS platform.
The attack drone threat from first-person view uncrewed aerial systems has been highlighted by recent conflicts and Thales has adapted its Storm 2 counter-improvised explosive device jammer to provide protection.
The move signals significant progress for the delayed Franco-German Main Ground Combat System programme with first powerpack prototypes set to be tested before the end of the decade.
Reported to provide a high percentage of precision in its engagements, the South Korean air defence system has been receiving growing international interest since it was deployed by the UAE to defeat Iranian missiles.