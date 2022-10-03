Australia fills Land 159 Tranche 1 shopping cart with goodies

Australian defence firm Nioa has been appointed as the prime contractor to deliver a bevy of weapons and accessories under the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Project Land 159 Tranche 1.

This A$527.2 million ($380.6 million) Lethality Systems project had already selected Nioa in July 2020 to approach the market and make evaluations and selections of various weapon categories.

Announced by Maj Gen Andrew Bottrell, Head Land Systems, on 30 September, Tranche 1 is now officially in the acquisition phase.

Bottrell commented, ‘This is a bold step into modern weaponry to quickly improve Australia’s defence preparedness... The collaboration between Defence