Australia eyes up laser target designators

Land Warfare magazine: CATVs; Vehicle design philosophy; and more
Leonardo Australia has agreed with Collins Aerospace Australia to supply their Type 163 Laser Target Designators to the Australian Defence Force.
This order follows from the contract award to Collins Aerospace to supply new Digital Terminal Control Systems under the Australian Defence Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
The Type 163 Laser Target Designator has been designed specifically to meet the mission requirements of joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for marking and terminally controlling air-to-ground weapons onto targets at ranges up to 10km.
The targeting system has been developed from Leonardo’s targeting lasers for aircraft such as the F-35 and Apache helicopter, resulting in a package that weighs just 2.3kg.
The product produces a high-energy laser with a narrow-beam divergence, and its feature set includes immediate firing from switch-on and continuous lasing capability.
The system is battle-proven, with over 800 units delivered to 27 international customers. This delivery will bring the system into use with all Five Eyes nations.
TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.