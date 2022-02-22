Australia eyes up laser target designators

The Type 163 Laser Target Designator provides >80mJ per pulse for up to 40 mins (at low PRF - 20Hz) with no duty cycle required. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.

Leonardo Australia has agreed with Collins Aerospace Australia to supply their Type 163 Laser Target Designators to the Australian Defence Force.

This order follows from the contract award to Collins Aerospace to supply new Digital Terminal Control Systems under the Australian Defence Land 17 Phase 2 programme.

The Type 163 Laser Target Designator has been designed specifically to meet the mission requirements of joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for marking and terminally controlling air-to-ground weapons onto targets at ranges up to 10km.

The targeting system has been developed from Leonardo’s targeting lasers for aircraft such as the F-35 and Apache helicopter, resulting in a package that weighs just 2.3kg.

The product produces a high-energy laser with a narrow-beam divergence, and its feature set includes immediate firing from switch-on and continuous lasing capability.

The system is battle-proven, with over 800 units delivered to 27 international customers. This delivery will bring the system into use with all Five Eyes nations.