NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones

The Royal New Zealand Artillery branch is set to receive new equipment over the next two years as it modernises its somewhat limited capabilities.

The pinnacle of the 16th Field Regiment in the artillery branch is L119 105mm Light Guns, but they will be joined by weapon locating radars, 81mm mortars and new digital systems.

First off the rank this year is M8 81mm mortars from Hirtenberger Defense Systems. They have already been received and should be issued in the second half of the year.

These Austrian-made mortars will replace old L16A2 mortars that entered service in 1980 and ...