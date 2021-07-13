NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones

Canada to close army BMS capability gap
As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.
The Royal New Zealand Artillery branch is set to receive new equipment over the next two years as it modernises its somewhat limited capabilities.
The pinnacle of the 16th Field Regiment in the artillery branch is L119 105mm Light Guns, but they will be joined by weapon locating radars, 81mm mortars and new digital systems.
First off the rank this year is M8 81mm mortars from Hirtenberger Defense Systems. They have already been received and should be issued in the second half of the year.
These Austrian-made mortars will replace old L16A2 mortars that entered service in 1980 and ...
Pinzgauer 6x6 vehicles of the New Zealand Army are up for replacement, and an exercise has started to find a replacement.
Starved of funding, the Venezuelan Army is repairing and refurbishing obsolete Western-supplied vehicle fleets to maintain a meaningful capability.
An unknown number of David light armoured patrol, reconnaissance and combat vehicles will be delivered to Israel under the FMS programme.
New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.
Batch of general-purpose vehicles and APCs for the Finnish Defence Forces includes features installed after soldier feedback.