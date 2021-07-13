To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

NZ revamps artillery with new sensors and digital backbones

13th July 2021 - 22:37 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The NZ Army will receive four examples of the AN/TPQ-49a weapon locating radar from SRC next year. (SRC)

New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.

The Royal New Zealand Artillery branch is set to receive new equipment over the next two years as it modernises its somewhat limited capabilities.

The pinnacle of the 16th Field Regiment in the artillery branch is L119 105mm Light Guns, but they will be joined by weapon locating radars, 81mm mortars and new digital systems.

First off the rank this year is M8 81mm mortars from Hirtenberger Defense Systems. They have already been received and should be issued in the second half of the year. 

These Austrian-made mortars will replace old L16A2 mortars that entered service in 1980 and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users