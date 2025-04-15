Australia embraces quantum technology for precise navigation and targeting
The Australian Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG), is running a new quantum technology project with the aim of giving the Australian Army robust and resilient positioning capabilities even in traditionally signal-poor environments.
Many environments in the modern theatre of war are still significantly challenged when it comes to accurate position, navigation and timing (PNT). This is because the signals from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) either cannot reach the area, or are rendered confusing by geography or topography.
Jungle canopies still tend to shred satellite signals into many confusing outputs, for instance, and even urban environments with lots of tall
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army’s commitment to L118 105mm light gun may be death knell for Light Fires Platform
The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) was running the programme for the Light Fires Platform (LFP) which was touted as the replacement for the 105mm L118 Light Gun used by the Royal Artillery (RA) regular and reserve units.
-
Lockheed Martin successfully fires latest Precision Strike Missile as programme progresses
Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a next-generation surface-to-surface missile system designed as a replacement and significant upgrade over legacy systems. A key role for PrSM will be for operations from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher.
-
Ukraine Defence Contact Group commit another $24 billion for Ukraine
The announcement of the funds followed a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) which consists of 57 countries. The UK has committed a further £350 million to Ukraine to provide repairs and maintenance to previously donated vehicles and equipment and additional equipment.
-
Pearson Engineering remote mine-clearance system ploughs on
The Weevil system is built around the Beacon remote control and a Pearson mine-plough. It is being evaluated on a British Army Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but could be used for other platforms.
-
Hanwha Defence Australia continues rush of deal signings as it picks up speed with Redback
Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) has signed a deal with the UK’s Pearson Engineering for combat dozer blades for Redbacks, a contract which follows an engine contract and hull production contract in the past fortnight.
-
General Atomics and Rafael unveil new multi-domain missile
Currently under development, Bullseye has been designed to be a long-range, precision-guided strike capability.