Australia embraces quantum technology for precise navigation and targeting

The Australian Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG), is running a new quantum technology project with the aim of giving the Australian Army robust and resilient positioning capabilities even in traditionally signal-poor environments.

Many environments in the modern theatre of war are still significantly challenged when it comes to accurate position, navigation and timing (PNT). This is because the signals from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) either cannot reach the area, or are rendered confusing by geography or topography.

Jungle canopies still tend to shred satellite signals into many confusing outputs, for instance, and even urban environments with lots of tall