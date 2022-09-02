UVision, Rheinmetall partnership gains first European NATO order for Hero loitering munition

An unnamed European NATO member state has ordered an undisclosed quantity of Hero loitering munitions from Israeli manufacturer UVision and its strategic partner Rheinmetall.

This marks the first time that a ‘major European NATO military force’ has ordered Hero, Rheinmetall announced on 2 Spetember.

Hero-30 combat and training munitions will be delivered to SOF in the customer country by 2023, after the order was placed in July 2022.

Rheinmetall and UVision will also provide integrated logistics equipment and support.

‘This first order is worth a figure in the single-digit million-euro range with possible additional orders might be expected in the future,’ Rheinmetall added.

UVision and Rheinmetall announced their strategic partnership for loitering munitions on 11 October 2022 during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.

The two companies stated that they will ‘offer end-to-end solutions for loitering munitions to the armed forces of Europe’.

The partners plan to integrate Hero loitering munitions with the Rheinmetall range of crewed and uncrewed vehicle platforms, launchers, battle management systems and armoured vehicles such the Lynx IFV (a contender in the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition).