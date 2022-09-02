UVision, Rheinmetall partnership gains first European NATO order for Hero loitering munition
An unnamed European NATO member state has ordered an undisclosed quantity of Hero loitering munitions from Israeli manufacturer UVision and its strategic partner Rheinmetall.
This marks the first time that a ‘major European NATO military force’ has ordered Hero, Rheinmetall announced on 2 Spetember.
Hero-30 combat and training munitions will be delivered to SOF in the customer country by 2023, after the order was placed in July 2022.
Rheinmetall and UVision will also provide integrated logistics equipment and support.
‘This first order is worth a figure in the single-digit million-euro range with possible additional orders might be expected in the future,’ Rheinmetall added.
UVision and Rheinmetall announced their strategic partnership for loitering munitions on 11 October 2022 during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.
The two companies stated that they will ‘offer end-to-end solutions for loitering munitions to the armed forces of Europe’.
The partners plan to integrate Hero loitering munitions with the Rheinmetall range of crewed and uncrewed vehicle platforms, launchers, battle management systems and armoured vehicles such the Lynx IFV (a contender in the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition).
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Navy prevents Iranian attempt to capture Saildrone Explorer USV
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy failed in an apparent attempt to hijack a USV belonging to the US 5th Fleet.
-
UK asks SeeByte to improve human-machine links for autonomous vessels
A new proof-of-concept solution for the UK MoD will depict variations between predicted and actual USV behaviour during a mission.
-
DARPA aims for first trials of NOMARS vessel in 2024
DARPA aims to begin trialling the first No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) in late 2024, the agency told Shephard following its 22 August announcement that it would build, test and demonstrate the first vessel.
-
US Navy receives over 40 industry responses to FVL Maritime Strike RFI
Industry interest in the US Navy's Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike programme has been overwhelming with more than 40 expressions of interest.
-
Kratos to deliver software support for BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target
New contract for Kratos covers software support for subsonic aerial target used by USN.