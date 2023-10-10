To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • AUSA 2023: US Army considers returning Iron Domes to Israel in the face of attacks by Hamas

AUSA 2023: US Army considers returning Iron Domes to Israel in the face of attacks by Hamas

10th October 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

Live fire with the Iron Dome at the White Sands Missile Range. (Photo: US Army)

Although the list of systems and solutions to be sent to Jerusalem by the US government has not been defined yet, the possibility of shipping back those solutions has not been ruled out.

The US commitment to support the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to protect its territory against further Hamas’ attacks may include the shipment of the two Iron Dome active defence systems the US Army currently has in its inventory.

During a press conference on 09 October, at the AUSA 2023 exhibition, in Washington DC, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Douglas Bush explained that although the list of systems and solutions to be sent to Israel is not defined yet by the US government, the possibility of returning those solutions is not ruled out.

‘That is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us