AUSA 2023: Roshel shows latest Senator MRAP
In April 2022 the Canadian government announced that it would be providing armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian forces as part of a military aid package worth $500 million in support of the country’s war with Russia.
In January 2023, Canada confirmed it would be sending 200 Senator APCs to meet a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles. Delivery began in early 2023 with more than 500 delivered by mid-year and since then the company has stated more than 1000 will be delivered.
The vehicle is fitted with a roof-mounted protected weapon station which is typically armed with a 7.62 mm machine
