To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2023: Roshel shows latest Senator MRAP

11th October 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

RSS

Latest Roshel Senator MRAP with roof mounted protected weapon station is on display at AUSA 2023. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Canadian company Roshel are displaying the latest version of its Senator 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle at AUSA 2023 for the first time.

In April 2022 the Canadian government announced that it would be providing armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian forces as part of a military aid package worth $500 million in support of the country’s war with Russia.

In January 2023, Canada confirmed it would be sending 200 Senator APCs to meet a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles. Delivery began in early 2023 with more than 500 delivered by mid-year and since then the company has stated more than 1000 will be delivered.

The vehicle is fitted with a roof-mounted protected weapon station which is typically armed with a 7.62 mm machine

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us