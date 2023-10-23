To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: Quantum Systems expands UAV family with Twister

23rd October 2023 - 09:52 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The Twister UAV on display at Quantum Systems' AUSA 2023 stand. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

The Twister UAV, which has a flight endurance of 75 minutes and a wingspan of 1.25m, was on display for the first time at AUSA in Washington earlier this month.

Quantum Systems has confirmed the expansion of its family of systems via its newest platform, the short-range/short-endurance electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Twister.

Twister, which has a flight endurance of 75 minutes, a 10km range and a ceiling of 4,000m, can be disassembled into six parts and carried via a rucksack. The UAV has a wingspan of 1.25m and a cruise speed of 20 m/s. It can be assembled and ready to fly in around two minutes, according to Quantum Systems, and features onboard processing powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI/Mission processor.

David Sharpin,

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

