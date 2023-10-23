AUSA 2023: Quantum Systems expands UAV family with Twister
Quantum Systems has confirmed the expansion of its family of systems via its newest platform, the short-range/short-endurance electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Twister.
Twister, which has a flight endurance of 75 minutes, a 10km range and a ceiling of 4,000m, can be disassembled into six parts and carried via a rucksack. The UAV has a wingspan of 1.25m and a cruise speed of 20 m/s. It can be assembled and ready to fly in around two minutes, according to Quantum Systems, and features onboard processing powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI/Mission processor.
David Sharpin,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden receives first batch of Patria 6x6 APCs
The Patria 6x6 is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian armed forces, all of which require a new protected mobility vehicle, with Sweden ordering an initial 20.
-
How high-frequency electronics can boost EW effects for ground forces
Solutions that operate in the high-frequency (HF) spectrum have the potential to enhance many systems and subsystems in the intelligence, radar, detection, target engagement, navigation and communications fields.
-
US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development
The JETS II prototype will be designed to help soldiers prosecute threats in operational environments quickly.
-
Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.
-
AUSA 2023: Curtiss-Wright introduces new advanced components for military solutions
VPX3-1262 and VPX3-6826 are SOSA-aligned products and feature ruggedisation technology for deployment in harsh, challenging environments.
-
The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia
Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Latvia could receive M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).