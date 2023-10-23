AUSA 2023: Quantum Systems expands UAV family with Twister

Quantum Systems has confirmed the expansion of its family of systems via its newest platform, the short-range/short-endurance electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Twister.

Twister, which has a flight endurance of 75 minutes, a 10km range and a ceiling of 4,000m, can be disassembled into six parts and carried via a rucksack. The UAV has a wingspan of 1.25m and a cruise speed of 20 m/s. It can be assembled and ready to fly in around two minutes, according to Quantum Systems, and features onboard processing powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI/Mission processor.

David Sharpin,