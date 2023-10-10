To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: More firepower for M5 Ripsaw RCV

10th October 2023 - 14:33 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

RSS

Textron's M5 Ripsaw Remote Controlled Vehicle fitted with Rheinmetall Skyranger 30mm turret. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Textron Systems’ M5 Ripsaw RCV has undergone a series of optimisations as revealed at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

The capabilities of Textron Systems’ M5 Ripsaw Remote Controlled Vehicle (RCV) have continued to expand with the installation of the Rheinmetall Air Defence Skyranger 30mm turret. The RCV has already been ordered by a handful of countries including it on a Piranha (8x8) platform which has been deployed by the Danish Army for a wide range of battlefield missions.

The Skyranger 30 mm turret has been optimised for the Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) threat which has further been confirmed as an urgent requirement for NATO forces and operations by both sides in the on-going conflict in the Ukraine.

The

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

