AUSA 2023: More firepower for M5 Ripsaw RCV
The capabilities of Textron Systems’ M5 Ripsaw Remote Controlled Vehicle (RCV) have continued to expand with the installation of the Rheinmetall Air Defence Skyranger 30mm turret. The RCV has already been ordered by a handful of countries including it on a Piranha (8x8) platform which has been deployed by the Danish Army for a wide range of battlefield missions.
The Skyranger 30 mm turret has been optimised for the Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) threat which has further been confirmed as an urgent requirement for NATO forces and operations by both sides in the on-going conflict in the Ukraine.
