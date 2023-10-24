AUSA 2023: Honeywell introduces improved engine powerpack for the Abrams tank

Honeywell unveiled an improved version of its AGT1500 Gas Turbine Engine Powerpack for the Abrams tank at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

The new engine supports future modernisation of the fleet and will free up 46ft3 (1.3m3) of space under armour, space that can be used for additional fuel, ammunition and energy storage.

It is adaptable to both hydraulic and electric transmissions, as well as being compatible with various-size motor generators.

Speaking to Shephard, Honeywell Aerospace president of defense and space Matt Milas explained that ‘it opens up the opportunity for engagement on a more hybrid style Abrams