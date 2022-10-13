AUSA 2022: US Army awards another IMBITR order for Thales
Thales has obtained its fifth order from the US Army for the AN/PRC-148C Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR).
The $100 million deal, announced during the AUSA 2022 conference in Washington DC on 10-12 October, will see IMBITR provided for the US Army’s Leader Radio Program under the second full-rate production order.
It will bring to 14,000 the total number of IMBITR units to be deployed by the US Army.
The radio is the first handheld system to use the US Army’s latest Warrior Robust Enhanced Network (WREN-TSM) waveform.
IMBITR ‘forms a critical element of the US Army’s modern, resilient tactical network, giving warfighters increased flexibility in multi-domain operations through enhanced communication capabilities’, Thales stated.
