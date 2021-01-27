Digital Battlespace
US Army places another IMBITR order
Thales has obtained its third delivery order from the US Army to provide the two-channel AN/PRC-148D Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) under the Army Leader Radio programme.
This brings the number of IMBITR radio orders to more than 6,000, Thales noted on 26 January. About 4 ...
