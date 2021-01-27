Digital Battlespace

US Army places another IMBITR order

27th January 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Thales two-channel handheld radio underwent operational tests with US Army in January 2021.

Thales has obtained its third delivery order from the US Army to provide the two-channel AN/PRC-148D Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) under the Army Leader Radio programme.

This brings the number of IMBITR radio orders to more than 6,000, Thales noted on 26 January. About 4 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace