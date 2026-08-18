US pours another $23 billion into Arsenal of Freedom to ramp up missile production

US Tomahawk missile stocks have been depleted during Operation Epic Fury. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is spending billions of dollars to accelerate missile production to meet demands from the war against Iran and requirements in Ukraine. Manufacture of SM-3 and PAC-3 interceptors is being ramped up, alongside a $22.9 billion commitment to Tomahawk cruise missiles.