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US pours another $23 billion into Arsenal of Freedom to ramp up missile production

18th August 2026 - 15:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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US Tomahawk missile stocks have been depleted during Operation Epic Fury. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is spending billions of dollars to accelerate missile production to meet demands from the war against Iran and requirements in Ukraine. Manufacture of SM-3 and PAC-3 interceptors is being ramped up, alongside a $22.9 billion commitment to Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has opened the chequebook in an effort to increase missile production for ongoing conflicts and to replenish a rapidly diminishing stockpile as the war against Iran rolls on and Ukraine comes knocking for interceptor missiles.

The supply of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors was already under pressure with Ukraine drawing on supplies from the US and Europe, a situation now exacerbated by the need for interceptors in the Middle East where Iran has retaliated against US attacks. Similarly, Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors are being heavily used in US and Israeli operations against

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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