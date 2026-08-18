US pours another $23 billion into Arsenal of Freedom to ramp up missile production
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has opened the chequebook in an effort to increase missile production for ongoing conflicts and to replenish a rapidly diminishing stockpile as the war against Iran rolls on and Ukraine comes knocking for interceptor missiles.
The supply of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors was already under pressure with Ukraine drawing on supplies from the US and Europe, a situation now exacerbated by the need for interceptors in the Middle East where Iran has retaliated against US attacks. Similarly, Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors are being heavily used in US and Israeli operations against
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