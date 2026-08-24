GKN Aerospace begins engine tests for drone design as part of contract signed in November

GKN Aerospace displayed a mock-up of a new uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Swedish Armed Forces Air Show at Malmen Airbase Linköping in southern Sweden, a platform created less than a year after the development contract was placed in November 2025.

The unnamed UAV, developed under Project Otto through a SEK150 million (US$15.8 million) contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), is substantially an effort to see if a UAV of this kind can be developed from scratch with a new engine within 18 months.

Tests of the new turbojet engine have already been conducted, the number and nature