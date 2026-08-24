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GKN Aerospace begins engine tests for drone design as part of contract signed in November

24th August 2026 - 14:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Linköping, Sweden

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A contact for the development of the drone was signed in November 2025. (Photo: author)

A mock-up displayed by GKN Aerospace on 21 August is planned to have a maximum range between 600km and more than 1,000 km with a payload capacity of 100-300kg.

GKN Aerospace displayed a mock-up of a new uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Swedish Armed Forces Air Show at Malmen Airbase Linköping in southern Sweden, a platform created less than a year after the development contract was placed in November 2025.

The unnamed UAV, developed under Project Otto through a SEK150 million (US$15.8 million) contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), is substantially an effort to see if a UAV of this kind can be developed from scratch with a new engine within 18 months.

Tests of the new turbojet engine have already been conducted, the number and nature

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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