FNSS looks to put uncrewed vehicles at the front of amphibious assaults
Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri AS has completed the first U-MAV Multi-Purpose Modular Unmanned Amphibious Vehicle, which was revealed at an event at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Kocaeli, Turkey.
In a statement to Shephard, FNSS confirmed that development of the U-MAV, which was completed in just five months, was carried out using internal research and development funding. This was enabled by the company’s previous experience with the Shadow Rider uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) based on a modified M113 series tracked armoured personnel carrier (APC).
The company confirmed that so far one example of its new 4x4 amphibious vehicle has been completed with development ongoing, taking
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australian industry programme builds pipeline for Virginia-class sustainment
Australian businesses can now bid to support Virginia-class submarine sustainment in Western Australia, as momentum around the Henderson Defence Precinct also builds.
-
South Korea, Japan and Turkey vie for US shipbuilding access in future frigate contest
Washington’s search for a foreign-built frigate could hand South Korea, Japan and Turkey a larger prize than a double-hull order: a foothold inside the US shipbuilding industrial base.
-
Russia’s uncrewed boat portfolio hints at future naval demand
Ukrainian intelligence has catalogued more than 20 Russian uncrewed surface vessels, revealing a portfolio weighted towards mine warfare and logistics, with implications for Western naval investment.
-
Ukraine’s new long-range 12m autonomous vessel can deploy other drones
Ukraine’s UForce unveiled the MV11 uncrewed surface vessel, designed to launch and support other naval drones at sea, fuelling debate over the future of autonomous maritime task groups.
-
German Navy’s Israeli missile test points to deepening defence-industrial ties
The test-firing of an Israel Aerospace Industries LORA ballistic missile from a German vessel highlights the Bundeswehr’s focus on speed to capability as it trials Israel’s operationally proven technology.