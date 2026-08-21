FNSS looks to put uncrewed vehicles at the front of amphibious assaults

Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri AS has completed the first U-MAV Multi-Purpose Modular Unmanned Amphibious Vehicle, which was revealed at an event at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Kocaeli, Turkey.

In a statement to Shephard, FNSS confirmed that development of the U-MAV, which was completed in just five months, was carried out using internal research and development funding. This was enabled by the company’s previous experience with the Shadow Rider uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) based on a modified M113 series tracked armoured personnel carrier (APC).

The company confirmed that so far one example of its new 4x4 amphibious vehicle has been completed with development ongoing, taking