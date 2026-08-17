Rheinmetall advances longer 155mm ordnance with 30% range increase
Rheinmetall Weapons and Munitions has developed a new 155mm/60-calibre artillery ordnance to the prototype stage, with initial firing trials from a static mount carried out this year. The company says the new ordnance could provide a significant increase in range of up to 30% over current 155mm/52-calibre barrels.
So far, the company has only revealed the fact that the new ordnance has an over length of 9.2m and weighs just over 2.5t, with an undisclosed chamber volume.
There has been speculation that the chamber volume is 25 litres, as Rheinmetall Denel Munitions of South Africa has stated in the past that when firing
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