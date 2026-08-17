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Rheinmetall advances longer 155mm ordnance with 30% range increase

17th August 2026 - 15:58 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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The Rheinmetall 155mm/60-calibre ordnance has a double muzzle brake and fume extractor but chamber volume is still classified. (Photo: author)

Rheinmetall has begun initial firing trials of a new 155mm/60-calibre artillery ordnance that could deliver up to 30% greater range than its existing 155mm/52-calibre system, as production of the current gun expands across Germany and the UK.

Rheinmetall Weapons and Munitions has developed a new 155mm/60-calibre artillery ordnance to the prototype stage, with initial firing trials from a static mount carried out this year. The company says the new ordnance could provide a significant increase in range of up to 30% over current 155mm/52-calibre barrels.

So far, the company has only revealed the fact that the new ordnance has an over length of 9.2m and weighs just over 2.5t, with an undisclosed chamber volume.

There has been speculation that the chamber volume is 25 litres, as Rheinmetall Denel Munitions of South Africa has stated in the past that when firing

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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