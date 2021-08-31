To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Atmaca KKK typifies Turkish cruise missile trend

31st August 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by Hakan Kılıç in Istanbul

Roketsan displayed Atmaca KKK during IDEF 2021. (Photo: Hakan Kılıç)

A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.

Roketsan is developing a ground-to-ground version of its Atmaca anti-ship missile made entirely with Turkish components.

Called Atmaca KKK and unveiled during the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul, the new low-altitude cruise missile shares some similarities with its predecessor but there are also differences in terms of size, capability and mission.

Atmaca KKK is 90cm longer than the anti-ship missile and Roketsan announced at IDEF that the 280km range of the new missile will fit within Missile Technology Control Regime limits.

However, there is no reason why it should not be capable of a longer range. Atmaca KKK features the ...

