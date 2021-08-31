Atmaca KKK typifies Turkish cruise missile trend

Roketsan is developing a ground-to-ground version of its Atmaca anti-ship missile made entirely with Turkish components.

Called Atmaca KKK and unveiled during the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul, the new low-altitude cruise missile shares some similarities with its predecessor but there are also differences in terms of size, capability and mission.

Atmaca KKK is 90cm longer than the anti-ship missile and Roketsan announced at IDEF that the 280km range of the new missile will fit within Missile Technology Control Regime limits.

However, there is no reason why it should not be capable of a longer range. Atmaca KKK features the ...