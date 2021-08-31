Atmaca KKK typifies Turkish cruise missile trend

Read the latest Armoured Vehicles Handbook
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
Roketsan is developing a ground-to-ground version of its Atmaca anti-ship missile made entirely with Turkish components.
Called Atmaca KKK and unveiled during the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul, the new low-altitude cruise missile shares some similarities with its predecessor but there are also differences in terms of size, capability and mission.
Atmaca KKK is 90cm longer than the anti-ship missile and Roketsan announced at IDEF that the 280km range of the new missile will fit within Missile Technology Control Regime limits.
However, there is no reason why it should not be capable of a longer range. Atmaca KKK features the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.
UGV specialist applies its engineering expertise to CV90 upgrade.
The contract is part of the second spiral of the UK MoD’s Remote Patrol Vehicle (RPV) experimentation programme.
New medevac vehicle and tracked APC highlight commitment to protected mobility in the High North.
Following an earlier delay in 2019 the deliveries of Boxer APCs to Lithuania have been put back again due to the Coronavirus pandemic.