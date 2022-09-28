To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Asio delivers mobile mission planning system to IDF

28th September 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

ORION is in operational use by Israeli troops. (Photo: Asio Technologies)

The ORION mobile mission planning system is designed to aid situational awareness from individual Israeli soldiers to battalion commanders.

Israeli company Asio Technologies has completed the delivery of ‘thousands’ of ORION dismounted mobile mission planning and navigation systems to the IDF.

ORION is ‘in operational use’ by Israeli forces who designate it OLAR/AMUD, Asio added in a 28 September announcement.

Using the Android platform, the scalable and networked ORION is designed to enable digital mission planning, navigation, positioning, and enhanced situational awareness for dismounted infantry.

With both online and offline operation modes, and using the GIS database and AR capabilities, ORION serves the individual soldier or commander up to the battalion level, allowing them to receive real-time updates from each other.

The system can communicate and interface with other Asio solutions such as the Lynx tactical handheld day/night situation awareness system and RIGEL tactical smartwatch, to provide what the company called ‘a fully integrated tactical combat suite for ground forces’.

