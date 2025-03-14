Arthur radars and more Archer howitzers committed to Ukraine by Sweden

Sweden is to supply 18 BAE Systems Bofors Archer self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and five Saab Artillery Hunting Radar (Arthur) counter battery fire radar units to Ukraine. The commitment comes after Sweden’s government authorised the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to purchase the systems for donation.

The total value of the package is approximately SEK3 billion (US$295 million), which includes artillery shells, and is part of Sweden’s 18th military support package to Ukraine. Sweden has previously donated eight Archer artillery units to Ukraine.

Deliveries of the Arthur systems are due to start in 2025, while deliveries of the Archer systems will start in 2026.

Related Articles

As the Ukraine war passes the 18-month mark, how are NATO’s factories meeting the artillery challenge?

Saab to support South Korea’s Arthur weapon locating system

Sweden to receive production Archer howitzers next year with capability expected in 2030

Sweden will also support Ukraine’s industrial base through a Danish initiative that could be used for 155mm ammunition or Bohdana artillery systems and will participate in the artillery coalition of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

The UDCG aims to coordinate support for developing and strengthening Ukraine’s artillery capacity and to increase interoperability with NATO.

Deliveries of the Arthur systems are due to start in 2025, while deliveries of the Archer systems will start in 2026.

Arthur consists of a phased-array antenna and operator shelter which can be mounted on a 4x4 truck or tracked armoured vehicle and its range is 30km (guns) to 60km (rockets, mortars). Customers include the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Thailand and the UK.

The Archer consists of a fully automated 155mm SPH on a modified Volvo A30D 6x6 articulated chassis. A further Archer configuration includes the howitzer fitted on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX2 (8x8) high-mobility chassis with a protected cab. It was not disclosed which vehicle was being used to meet the Ukraine requirement.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

HX Series

FH77 BW L52 Archer

Arthur