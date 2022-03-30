Arquus extends involvement with new-look Caesar

Multi-domain operations dominate US Army budget request
The US Army has solicited $35 billion in its FY 2023 budget request for acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation efforts.
Arquus announced on 29 March that it has been selected by fellow French firm Nexter to provide the rolling base for the Caesar 6x6 Mark II self-propelled gun (SPG).
Arquus will carry out production at its centre of excellence in Limoges. The company has redesigned the SPG, equipping it with a far more powerful engine (460hp compared to 215hp previously), a new automatic gearbox and a new chassis.
The French MoD on 19 February announced that Nexter would develop the next-generation Caesar Mark II, but a final decision will be made by the DGA procurement agency in 2024 on whether to produce 109 entirely new SPGs or a mixture of new Mark II units and retrofitted Caesars.
The first-generation Caesar 6x6 uses a Sherpa Medium chassis and rolling base from Arquus.
The US Army has solicited $35 billion in its FY 2023 budget request for acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation efforts.
Japan is expanding its number of EW units, plus it is developing high-powered microwave weapons able to counter enemy UAVs.
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.
New company focuses on promoting Israeli-developed APS for European and NATO militaries.
Malaysia already fields miniguns from Dillon Aero on land and rotary-wing platforms but the US manufacturer Dillon Aero is seeking other Asia-Pacific customers.
The Czech MoD is approaching the end of a legal audit of the BVP replacement programme and intends to have the results of this analysis by the end of this month. The goal is to define the future of the programme in April.