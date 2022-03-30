Arquus extends involvement with new-look Caesar

Arquus announced on 29 March that it has been selected by fellow French firm Nexter to provide the rolling base for the Caesar 6x6 Mark II self-propelled gun (SPG).

Arquus will carry out production at its centre of excellence in Limoges. The company has redesigned the SPG, equipping it with a far more powerful engine (460hp compared to 215hp previously), a new automatic gearbox and a new chassis.

The French MoD on 19 February announced that Nexter would develop the next-generation Caesar Mark II, but a final decision will be made by the DGA procurement agency in 2024 on whether to produce 109 entirely new SPGs or a mixture of new Mark II units and retrofitted Caesars.

The first-generation Caesar 6x6 uses a Sherpa Medium chassis and rolling base from Arquus.