Arnold Defense gains FZ275 firing certification

Germany issues EOD equipment tender
The German Army will acquire 385 handheld dual-sensor EOD systems.
Arnold Defense announced on 5 January that it has obtained formal certification to fire the Thales FZ275 70mm/2.75-inch laser-guided rocket (LGR) from the Fletcher ground-to-ground launcher, following tests in Sweden.
Other Thales rockets such as the FZ90 are already compatible with Fletcher but Arnold Defense claimed that the FZ275 with the rocket launcher ‘delivers precision-guided accuracy against fixed and mobile targets, with minimal collateral damage, to dismounted rapid reaction forces’.
This type of capability has typically been limited to air platforms but is now available for land vehicles as well.
Stéphane Bianchi, director of airborne armament at Thales, said: ‘This is the second test firing and certification project in partnership with Arnold Defense and extends both companies’ portfolios and offering to regular and Special Forces.’
Elbit is to provide more UT30 MK2 turrets to Croatia.
The US Army has contracted Northrop Grumman to produce its IBCS C2 solution.
Static tests for the rocket motor bring PrSM closer to full production.
New rifles for Finland will replace 7.62mm Tkiv and Dragunov weapons.
Patria continues lifecycle support for XA-180EST and XA-188 wheeled APCs used by Estonia.