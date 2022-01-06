Arnold Defense gains FZ275 firing certification

A Thales FZ275 2.75-inch rocket is fired from a Fletcher launcher. (Photo: Arnold Defense)

FZ275 becomes the latest 2.75-inch rocket to be certified with the Fletcher launcher.

Arnold Defense announced on 5 January that it has obtained formal certification to fire the Thales FZ275 70mm/2.75-inch laser-guided rocket (LGR) from the Fletcher ground-to-ground launcher, following tests in Sweden.

Other Thales rockets such as the FZ90 are already compatible with Fletcher but Arnold Defense claimed that the FZ275 with the rocket launcher ‘delivers precision-guided accuracy against fixed and mobile targets, with minimal collateral damage, to dismounted rapid reaction forces’.

This type of capability has typically been limited to air platforms but is now available for land vehicles as well.

Stéphane Bianchi, director of airborne armament at Thales, said: ‘This is the second test firing and certification project in partnership with Arnold Defense and extends both companies’ portfolios and offering to regular and Special Forces.’