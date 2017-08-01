US Army looks to modernise PGK

The US Army’s Office of the Product Manager Guided Precision Munitions and Mortar Systems is looking to modernise the M1156 Precision Guidance Kits (PGK) delivered to the service .

The PGK contains a Global Positioning System (GPS) guidance kit with fusing functions and an integrated GPS receiver designed to correct the inherent errors associated with ballistic firing solutions, reducing the number of artillery projectiles required to attack targets.

Specifically, the PGK-equipped projectiles are delivered to within 30m of the intended target, compared with traditional conventional artillery dispersion distances that can be 200m or more.

In late February of this year, Orbital