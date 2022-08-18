Army 2022: Russia seeks to apply experience from Ukraine war to improve medium armour
Rostec High Precision Systems company Kurganmashzavod (KMZ) used the Army 2022 exhibition near Moscow on 15-21 August to reveal a broad range of production and export plans.
The company wants to enhance its existing and future medium armoured platforms, while it also aims to expand in the export market.
However, the performance of Russian light and medium platforms over the past six months in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine highlighted inherent deficiencies.
According to KMZ executive director Petr Tiukov, the company is now looking to improve protection, situational awareness and ergonomics.
Lessons learned from combat in Ukraine will result
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems recruited to provide ballistic missile seekers
Lockheed Martin has recruited BAE Systems to manufacture and deliver seeker technology for THAAD missiles.
-
US Marines to field Next Generation Handheld Targeting System in FY24
Acquired in February 2022, the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System will allow Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.
-
US Marine Corps orders ACV-30 test vehicles with Kongsberg remote weapons station
A full-rate production decision from the USMC for the ACV-30 may follow a period of testing.