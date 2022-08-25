Army-2022: New Russian recon vehicles displayed, but capability gap remains

A number of Russian manufacturers showcased new and upgraded armoured reconnaissance vehicles at the Army-2022 event near Moscow.

Voyenno Promyshlennaya Kompaniya (VPK) demonstrated its BRM wheeled reconnaissance vehicle for the second year running. The new variant on view is powered by a YaMZ-534 diesel engine allowing it to reach up to 120km/h on-road and 9km/h afloat.

Company spokesperson Sergei Suvorov mentioned in 2021 that the BRM is intended as a successor for the archaic BRDM-2: 'No one has been developing combat reconnaissance vehicles since the time when BRDM-2 was designed in the USSR, and we [VPK] decided to catch up.'

Meanwhile, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ)