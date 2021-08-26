Army-2021: VPK hopes new vehicles could fill Russian Ground Forces capability gaps

Rheinmetall teams with US Army DEVCOM to explore OMFV weaponry
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
Russian vehicle manufacturer Military-Industrial Company (VPK) has unveiled two new designs at the Army-2021 exhibition – the unarmoured Strela-VPK-KBM and a multipurpose armoured amphibious vehicle.
The Strela-VPK-KBM is a multipurpose vehicle intended to transport up to five passengers and cargo. According VPK CEO Alexander Krasovitsky, the company developed the vehicle in cooperation with Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU).
Analysts see it as a future replacement for the venerable UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, although the variant revealed at Army-2021 is still in development. Strela-VPK-KBM is part of an experimental programme initiated by the Russian MoD, which includes four variants: light armoured, armoured ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.
The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.
Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.