Land Warfare

Army-2021: VPK hopes new vehicles could fill Russian Ground Forces capability gaps

26th August 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Moscow

The Strela-VPK-KBM is a multipurpose vehicle intended to transport up to five passengers and cargo. (Photo: via author)

Soft-skinned Strela-VPK-KBM may replace UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, while amphibious 4x4 recon platform could be successor to BRDM.

Russian vehicle manufacturer Military-Industrial Company (VPK) has unveiled two new designs at the Army-2021 exhibition – the unarmoured Strela-VPK-KBM and a multipurpose armoured amphibious vehicle.

The Strela-VPK-KBM is a multipurpose vehicle intended to transport up to five passengers and cargo. According VPK CEO Alexander Krasovitsky, the company developed the vehicle in cooperation with Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU). 

Analysts see it as a future replacement for the venerable UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, although the variant revealed at Army-2021 is still in development. Strela-VPK-KBM is part of an experimental programme initiated by the Russian MoD, which includes four variants: light armoured, armoured ...

