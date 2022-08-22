To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Army-2022: Russian military moves to address artillery weaknesses

22nd August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Helsinki

RSS

One of three new Russian artillery systems entering production, the Magnolia is based on an ATV chassis and intended for use in the Arctic. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Russia is commencing series production of three new artillery systems and a specialised reconnaissance vehicle to address weaknesses highlighted by operational experience in Ukraine.

The performance of Russian artillery in the Ukraine conflict has highlighted serious weaknesses in the army's reconnaissance-strike capability. The Russian Ground Forces intend to improve tactical reconnaissance, implement better C2 systems to enable faster decision-making, and enhance tactical mobility of artillery assets. 

The latter focus may indicate another lesson learned from the war, where Ukrainian forces efficiently employ highly mobile tube and rocket artillery systems on wheeled chassis, such as Nexter’s CAESAR or Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS.

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) announced on 15 August the beginning of series production of three new artillery systems – the 152mm 2S43 Malva SPH, the 120mm Floks mortar-gun

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us